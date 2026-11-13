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Checkout’s “Digital Divide”: Supermarkets Risk Leaving Older Shoppers Behind
By Donald Walker,8 days ago
It’s undeniable how dramatically grocery shopping has changed over the past decade. What was once a fairly straightforward process of checking the weekly circular, clipping coupons and comparing shelf prices is nowadays tied to smartphones, loyalty apps and digital promotions. Contents. These changes offer convenience and savings to many...