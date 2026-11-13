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The 2026 Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sandsculpting Festival
By Share,9 days ago
The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sandsculpting Festival is an internationally recognized sand sculpting event held each year on the white sands of Siesta Beach. Since 2010, this four-day event has brought together talented master sand sculptors from around the world to transform Siesta's famous sand into stunning, large-scale works of art. More than just a competition, the Crystal Classic is a celebration of art, community, and the natural beauty of our coastline. Michael Gross with Siesta Beach Eats shares more with the Blend.