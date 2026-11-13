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Toms River MVC Adds Title And Registration Appointments As State Expands Services
9 days ago
Lakewood-area drivers have another nearby option for handling motor vehicle paperwork: the Toms River MVC now offers appointments for title and registration services. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Friday that Toms River is one of five agencies changing from licensing-only centers to hybrid agencies, offering both licensing and vehicle services.