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Chilly temperatures, more sun this weekend
By Emily Merz,4 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seasonable temperatures continue, bringing some chilly mornings to this weekend. This weekend, expect cooler mornings with temperatures in the 20s. The afternoons will be warmer courtesy of some extra sunshine. Highs reach the low to mid 40s Saturday, paired with partly sunny skies. Sunday, temperatures warm up a few degrees with sunny skies. Winds will be relatively light.