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Former Cardinals Day 2 Pick Signs $33 Million Extension With Falcons
By Pankti Parmar,9 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons locked in two of their players in multi-year extensions on Friday, cornerback C.J. Henderson and EDGE Cameron Thomas, according to Ian Rapoport. Thomas, the Arizona Cardinals‘ draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, said yes to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Falcons. It comes after the Falcons previously signed Thomas to a one-year, $3.1 million contract this offseason.