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Heat Face Competition for Coveted Reunion Target Amid New Report
By Alder Almo,9 days ago
The Miami Heat could turn to a familiar face to address their early-season struggles. But they aren’t the only team interested in Gabe Vincent. The former Heat guard has emerged as a potential free-agent target for Miami, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. However, the Sacramento Kings have already extended an offer to Vincent, creating an obstacle for a possible reunion.
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