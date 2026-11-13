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Grand Meadow sympathy fund approaches $90,000
8 days ago
GRAND MEADOW, Minnesota — Donations have reached $83,000 to help the mother whose three boys who were shot to death in their father’s Grand Meadow over the weekend. A friend who set up the GoFundMe site, DeeDee Payne, set aa goal of $90,000. Payne said: “Those who know Lauren know just how much being their mom meant to her. Her boys were her pride and joy, her happiness, and the center of her universe.” The funds are designated for funeral and other exoenses and also the grieving mother’s lost income from missing work.Meanwhile the Mnnesota Bureau of of Criminal Apprehension has entered the investigation. The biys, were14-year-old twins and a 7 year old.
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