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Matt Damon’s Wife Steals the Night at the 2026 GQ Man of the Year Awards as Belmont Cameli and Guitarricadelafuente Join the Party
By Michael Prieve,9 days ago
Matt Damon walked into the Chateau Marmont as GQ’s Leading Man of the Year, and his wife still stole the night at the 2026 GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Luciana Barroso made her first red carpet appearance since Damon revealed her brain aneurysm in his GQ cover story, debuting a glossy new bob and a cropped cape tuxedo jacket.