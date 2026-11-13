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PHOTO GALLERY: Thursday at The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at Pomona
By Tom Macht,7 days ago
The silence of the offseason is approaching, but nobody told the alcohol-burning monsters at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. The 61st annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals came roaring to life Thursday as the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series unleashed its horsepower on the legendary Southern California quarter-mile. With the professional nitro machines waiting until Friday to make their first qualifying runs, the Top Alcohol Dragsters and Top Alcohol Funny Cars delivered their own brand of high-horsepower entertainment.