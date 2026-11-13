undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Procon puts four-legged robot to work on Port Canaveral’s Cruise Terminal 5 expansion
By Nick Blenkey,9 days ago
Partnering with the Canaveral Port Authority, construction management specialist Procon Consulting LLC is deploying a four-legged robot equipped with 360-degree cameras to monitor and document construction progress on Port Canaveral’s Cruise Terminal 5 expansion. The work, which Procon terms “robotic reality capture” follows a successful pilot that demonstrated how...
2