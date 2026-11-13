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Bee County superintendents react to election results, urge lawmakers to boost school funding
By Abby Tharp,9 days ago
BEEVILLE – Following the recent elections, Bee County school leaders are looking toward the upcoming legislative session in Austin with a unified message for newly-elected and returning lawmakers: increase the basic allotment and offset rising operational costs straining rural budgets. Administrators from Pettus, Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan school districts said...
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