undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public Comment Calls For Censure of Trustee Kenney Enney 11.13.2026
9 days ago
During Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting, a slew of comments from the board and public spoke on the recent controversy regarding trustee Kenney Enney and the alleged misuse of district credit card spending. “over the past several weeks, trustee Enney publicly accused the district and its administrators of misusing funds. Those accusations… relied on partial information and missing context,” a public comment said, which then called for the censure of trustee Enney.