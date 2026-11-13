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Devil’s Canyon Brings Back Black Ale and Rum Barrel Baltic Porter
By Danny Fullpint,7 days ago
From the editor: Devil’s Canyon is raiding its own back catalog for Friday the 13th. The Library Collection brings back the 2016 Black Ale brewed with green and black tea, one of the first Kaleidoscope Series beers, plus the Rum Barrel Aged Baltic Porter that first showed up in 2018. We’ve been writing about the Kaleidoscope Series since the Hefeweizen joined it, and a brewery pulling out its own deep cuts beats chasing whatever is trending this week. The porter is the one worth the drive.