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Experts tracked 188 pet owners – and found something seriously weird
By Helen Pilcher,9 days ago
The deadline is looming. The washing machine breaks. The kids are bickering. And the toast just burned. What do you do? Reach for the cat, of course. After all, nothing says ‘emotional support’ quite like an animal that can sleep for 16 hours a day, demand food immediately after eating and look personally offended when you move its favourite cushion.