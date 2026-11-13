undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Solemn Oath Releases The Narthex Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Abbey Ale
By Danny Fullpint,7 days ago
From the editor: Solemn Oath’s 2026 Narthex is a bourbon barrel-aged dark abbey ale, and that makes it the more interesting barrel pour this time of year. Bourbon barrel stout soaks up most of the winter attention, so molasses, dark fruit, vanilla and spiced cocoa from an abbey base stands out. It released November 12 on draft and in 16oz four-packs at both the Naperville and Chicago taprooms, with Snaggle Fest following November 20 to 22.