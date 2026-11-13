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Paso High Theatre Co. Presenting “Witches!? In Salem!?” Starting This Weekend 11.13.2026
9 days ago
Paso High Theatre Company is bringing a dark comedy to the stage this weekend and next with “Witches!? In Salem!?”. This play, written by Matt Cox, takes place during the Salem witch trials of 1692. It blends “historical events with humor and a timely exploration of rumors, fear, and collective hysteria.” Performances will be tonight and next week at 7:30 pm.