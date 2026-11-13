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North Coast Brewing Names Daniel Lee CEO as Jennifer Owen Retires
By Danny Fullpint,7 days ago
From the editor: This is a bigger deal than any bottle North Coast will release this year. The Fort Bragg brewery behind Old Rasputin and Scrimshaw has a new CEO in Daniel Lee, who comes in with more than 20 years in food, beverage and consumer goods, while Jennifer Owen retires. My read: a consumer goods hire means the next chapter is about getting the classics in front of more drinkers, not reinventing them. Leave Old Rasputin alone and we’ll get along fine.