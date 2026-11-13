undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Letter to the Editor: Leander ISD Board votes 4-2 to build elementary schools 31 and 32, despite unanswered questions
9 days ago
Last night, the Leander ISD board voted 4-2 to move forward with building Elementary Schools #31 and #32 in 2027. Many Travisso residents spoke passionately in favor of a neighborhood school. A smaller group of community members raised concerns about the impact on families living near Mason Elementary. Others pointed to sobering facts about how much has changed since voters approved the schools in the 2023 bond, approval that was explicitly contingent on enrollment growth that has not materialized.