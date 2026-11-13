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Health West: How can I tell if it's a virus, bacteria or allergies?
By DR. DANIEL STERNER Columnist,9 days ago
How can you tell if your symptoms are from bacteria, a virus or allergies? It’s tricky. Doctors struggle with this often. In fact, I had an intern recently who thought an 11-year-old had an ear infection, but it was really an asthma attack. Even with training, it is still difficult. However, there are a few simple things that can help distinguish between the three. These aren’t perfect rules, but they do help.