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Carhartt and Partners Distribute 40,000 Pounds of Fresh Produce in Dearborn Heights
By Elena Cruz,8 days ago
Carhartt, The Farmlink Project, Metro Food Rescue, and Eternal Light Ministries gave away about 40,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables Wednesday in Dearborn Heights. Cars lined up early Wednesday morning at Eternal Light, CBS News Detroit reported. Organizers wanted to fight hunger and put fresh food into the hands of people who need it.