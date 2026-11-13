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30 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.16.26)
By Lisa Plachy,9 days ago
Toast to good eats, holiday treats, and generous pours. Enjoy perfect pairings when Wolfsbane hosts a whiskey-infused dinner, La Connessa serves up fall truffles and DuMol wines, and Chapeau doles out happy hour deals. Raise a festive cocktail at the Flamingo’s Sippin’ Santa, El Dorado’s Holiday House, and Tetra’s snow globe dinners. Then, walk it all off at the Big Art Loop or sweat it out at Alchemy Springs.