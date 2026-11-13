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Report: Multiskilling Could Cut Construction Schedules by Up to 38%
By Leah Draffen,7 days ago
A study by the Simplar Foundation found that multiskilled construction crews completed work in approximately 22% to 38% fewer workdays than crews following a traditional single-trade labor strategy. The findings are based on nearly 90,000 labor hours across 18 construction projects involving 11 contractors. The research, analyzed by Associated Builders...