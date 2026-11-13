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Lung Ultrasound Predicts Progression of Interstitial Lung Abnormalities in Rheumatoid Arthritis
9 days ago
Interstitial lung abnormalities are a pulmonary concern in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, requiring monitoring to detect disease progression. More... However, tracking these changes often involves repeated high-resolution computed tomography scans, highlighting the need for alternative assessment methods. A new study suggests that lung ultrasound may help predict the progression of these abnormalities, potentially supporting more targeted monitoring of patients with rheumatoid arthritis.