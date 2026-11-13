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Gov. Braun makes health care more affordable, accessible for rural Hoosiers with $209 million in Federal Rural Health Transformation funding
9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Access to health care is a persistent problem in rural communities, driving up the price of care for Hoosiers. Governor Mike Braun has made closing the rural health care gap a major affordability priority and today announced a big win in that mission: Indiana has been awarded nearly $209 million for the second year of the five-year federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). The funding will continue the work of the Indiana Department of Health and Family and Social Services Administration to improve health outcomes and access to care in Indiana’s rural communities.