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MRI Test Identifies Candidates for Lower-Dose Radiotherapy in HPV Throat Cancer
9 days ago
Human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive oropharyngeal cancer is a throat cancer linked to HPV infection. Its incidence is rising, and many patients receive high-dose radiotherapy that can cause long-term swallowing problems, dry mouth, taste changes, and fatigue. To help address this challenge, researchers have now developed an MRI-based test that identifies tumors potentially suitable for lower-intensity treatment.