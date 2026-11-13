undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Online Event: Winning the Ten Crucial Days
By Talk,8 days ago
Revolutionary Books: Writers on the American Revolution in New Jersey. Registration required: https://tinyurl.com/35rnckae. The “Ten Crucial Days” winter campaign of 1776–77 is one of the most storied in the annals of military history. David Price examines this pivotal moment in the American War of Independence through an interpretive framework that focuses on five key factors: leadership, geography, weather, artillery, and contingency. His narrative differs from earlier works on the subject that are largely a chronological account of this period.