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‘Not What This Town Wants’: Surfside Repeals 2024 Zoning Changes for 2 Residential Districts
By Peter Schorsch,8 days ago
Surfside has repealed its 2024 zoning changes for two single-family districts, returning those neighborhoods to the setback, yard and lot rules that applied before. The Town Commission voted 3-2 on second reading to repeal Ordinance 2024-1785, which covered setbacks, yards, lot standards and accessory structures in the H30A and H30B districts. Commissioners Andrea Travani and Gerardo Vildostegui voted “no.”
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