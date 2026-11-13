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Tim Henson saves “every insane, beyond-my-capabilities” guitar video he sees on Instagram – so that he can one day master them all
By Rachel Roberts,8 days ago
The Polyphia guitarist is one of the most technically gifted guitarists in the game right now, but he’s always looking to improve. Want more news stories from Guitar.com? Follow us on Google News. Polyphia’s Tim Henson is curating a library of impressive guitar videos from Instagram Reels, with hopes...