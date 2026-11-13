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More Points, More Risk: Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins Gamble
By David Stefano,8 days ago
Can Cousins sustain drives while Flores keeps Jordan Love’s explosive Packers offense in check?. Kirk Cousins can help the Vikings beat the Packers—but can Minnesota survive his mistakes? On this episode of The Real Forno Show, Tyler Forness and producer Dave Stefano break down a rivalry matchup defined by quarterback decisions, explosive plays, and defensive pressure. The Vikings 1st & SKOL discussion centers on whether Cousins can revive Minnesota’s passing attack while Brian Flores finds ways to disrupt Jordan Love. Forness frames the challenge simply: “Well, it’s gonna boil down to two things: Kirk Cousins and Jordan Love.” For Vikings fans, that means balancing optimism about a more productive offense with realistic expectations about turnovers.