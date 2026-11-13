undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gov. Braun recharges Power Up Employer Training Grant to grow wages for more Hoosier workers
9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Mike Braun is expanding his Power Up Indiana initiative to incentivize more companies across the state to grow wages and upskill their existing workforce, renaming the revamped program the Power Up Employer Training Grant. Launched last year, the initiative offered participating businesses that raise their workers’...