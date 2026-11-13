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Lawrence County Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program is Saturday, Nov. 14; Meet the contestants
9 days ago
BEDFORD, Ind. — High school seniors across Lawrence County are preparing to showcase their academic achievements, talents, and leadership skills through the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program, a national scholarship initiative designed to equip young women for life after graduation. The Distinguished Young Women of Lawrence County 2027 graduating...
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