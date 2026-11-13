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Indiana State Police Sergeant David Price announces retirement after 31 years of service
9 days ago
INDIANA – After 31 years of dedicated service to the Indiana State Police, Sergeant David Price is retiring, concluding a career that spanned patrol operations, specialized assignments, criminal investigations, and digital forensics. Price began his career after graduating from the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in 1995. He was...
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