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Vikes Views: Who Ya Got? Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
By Craig Williams,8 days ago
Kirk Cousins leads the Minnesota Vikings into Green Bay to take on the last place Green Bay Packers. The Packers come into the game in good form, particularly quarterback Jordan Love. Love played better against the Vikings defense than anyone else has this year in the Week 1 matchup. A game at home might be exactly what they need to maintain that momentum. That means the Vikings will likely need their returning quarterback, Kirk Cousins, to play well immediately. They will likely need to score more than the average 18 points.