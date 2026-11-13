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Wilmington announces recipients of more than $8 million for affordable housing development
By Delaware Public Media,9 days ago
Wilmington Mayor John Carney announced the recipients of $8.4 million in one-time city funds to support development of new rentals and homes on Thursday. Developers set to receive the grant money are required to sell or rent units built to people making 80% or less of the area median income. At 80% for a one-person household, that’s about an $68 thousand salary by 2026 HUD standards.
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