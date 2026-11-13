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Recommended Reading"Vintage Watches: The Modern Guide" Goes Beyond Pretty Pictures To Help You Be A Better Collector
By Mark Kauzlarich,9 days ago
Whether you've been a long-time Hodinkee reader or just someone who saw their recent Talking Watches, you almost certainly know Eric Wind and his colleague Charlie Dunne from Wind Vintage. Eric was one of the earliest faces to contribute to Hodinkee before joining Christie's as Vice President and Senior Specialist of Watches from 2015 to 2017. Then, in 2017, he started Wind Vintage, where he found tremendous success (later joined by Charlie Dunne in 2022) as one of the go-to guys for helping people on their vintage watch journey. So it makes sense that the duo, with the help of photographer James Fisk, would be an ideal pair to release a book that could guide anyone through that process, whether they buy from Wind Vintage or not.