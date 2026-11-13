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Restaurateur Sam Fox Looking at Sites for New Hotel in Downtown Austin
By Evan Gallagher,9 days ago
A longtime restaurant owner is continuing to shift his focus to the hotel industry. From Austin Business Journal, Sam Fox is looking at sites for a new hotel downtown. One of the proposed locations is at 210 W Sixth Street, and it will be home to his concept The Global Ambassador, also featuring a restaurant. As this is just a proposal, no construction timeline has been released.
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