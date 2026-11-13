undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missouri to end state-run developmental disability case management
By Missouri Independent,9 days ago
More than 5,000 Missourians with developmental disabilities who rely on state employees to help them access services will be assigned to outside agencies by the end of 2027, a move that will eliminate 299 state positions. The Department of Mental Health’s Division of Developmental Disabilities currently provides direct case management...