undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Serbia’s Experiment: Combining Democracy & Meritocracy
By Nathan Gardels,9 days ago
It is no less true for being a cliché that innovation comes mostly from the edges. Whether in politics, markets or technology, fresh approaches emerge from the periphery and the margins rather than the well-established core. When it comes to the governing practices and institutions of democracies, innovation tends also to arrive not from the mature states, but the fledgling ones, less bound by legacy structures and entrenched constituencies.
1