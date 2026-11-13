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SSA sued by watchdog over nonresponses to DOGE-related FOIA requests
By Matt Bracken,9 days ago
A nonprofit watchdog investigating the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s activities at the Social Security Administration is suing the benefits agency to compel the release of documents sought in public records requests. American Oversight’s complaint, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, pertains to...