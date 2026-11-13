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A Santa Ana Father Pleaded Not Guilty to Child Endangerment After His 13-Year-Old Died on a 43 MPH E-Moto. His Lawyer Cites the Retailer
9 days ago
A Santa Ana father pleaded not guilty Thursday, Nov. 12, to a felony count of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, KTLA reported. Orange County prosecutors filed the charges after his 13-year-old son died in an e-motorcycle crash on Magnolia Street in Garden Grove. The boy's mother, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of child endangerment, also pleaded not guilty, according to MyNewsLA. KTLA reported she did not have to appear in person.
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