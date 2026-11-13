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GTA VI targets 30 FPS on all consoles, including the PS5 Pro, Rockstar confirms
By Trevor Denning,8 days ago
Grand Theft Auto VI is approaching release, but gamers who spent hundreds of dollars upgrading their consoles in anticipation of Rockstar Games’ latest blockbuster may be disappointed by its newly confirmed performance limitations. Rockstar has revealed that GTA VI will target just 30 frames per second across all current-generation...