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Will Godzilla Minus Zero Get a Sequel? Here’s Where Things Stand
By JB Augustine,9 days ago
With Godzilla Minus Zero printing money at the global box office and obliterating foreign-language records, you’d think Toho Studios would have a third film locked and loaded by Monday morning… Well, not so fast. According to writer-director Takashi Yamazaki, the odds of a threequel actually coming together sit at roughly “fifty-fifty” right now.