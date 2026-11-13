undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Salisbury man convicted of rape, sexual abuse of a minor
By Sophia Peters,9 days ago
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted on multiple charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a minor. On Nov. 10, following a two-day jury trial, 27-year-old Widler Etienne was found guilty of charges including the sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of second degree rape, three counts of third degree sexual offense, three counts of fourth degree sexual offense, and three counts of second degree assault.