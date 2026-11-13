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Vine Ventures Closes $236M Fund, Its Biggest Yet, Betting Big on Israeli Tech
By Benjamin Cortez,8 days ago
Vine Ventures has closed a $236 million fund, its largest ever, surpassing its original fundraising target and pushing the five-year-old venture capital firm past $500 million in total assets under management. The firm said roughly half of the new fund’s capital is earmarked for Israeli companies, reinforcing a strategy built around what it calls the U.S.-Israel technology corridor.