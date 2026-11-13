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HubSpot Co-Founder Halligan Retakes CEO Job After Stock's Historic Collapse
By Mike Chen,8 days ago
Brian Halligan is back running HubSpot. The Cambridge-based marketing software firm's board installed its co-founder as chief executive effective Wednesday, pushing out Yamini Rangan just months after the company suffered its largest single-day stock drop in its 12-year history on the New York Stock Exchange. HubSpot confirmed the move in...