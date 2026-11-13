undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Proposed UK technology regulation draws sharp criticism; university says it's 'not a dramatic departure'
By WUKY,9 days ago
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the proposal would prohibit people from using university technology for any political activity, while also banning people from posting on non-university social media accounts “or engaging in substantial personal communications” using university technology. The draft does not define what is meant by "political." According...