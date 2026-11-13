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Lexington 2 educator launches national teacher prep curriculum
By Submitted,9 days ago
More than three decades after South Carolina's Teacher Cadet Program inspired her to pursue a career in education, Lexington School District Two’s Marcella Wine-Snyder is helping inspire a new generation of aspiring teachers. Wine-Snyder, the district’s alternative certification coach, collaborated with fellow South Carolina educators Angi Brush, Anne Ledford...