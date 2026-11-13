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October London Releases New Holiday Track “No More Mistletoe” | WATCH NEW VIDEO!
7 days ago
GRAMMY-NOMINATED R&B STAR OCTOBER LONDON RELEASES HEARTFELT HOLIDAY SINGLE. GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping R&B singer-songwriter October London ushers in the holiday season with his new single, “No More Mistletoe,” out now via Death Row Records/gamma. Following his 2023 Christmas album The Greatest Gift and 2025 holiday EP For You, My Love, London returns to the holiday season with a bittersweet ballad about love, regret and spending Christmas alone.