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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ to Tour in 2027
By License Global,9 days ago
Netflix and AEG Presents have announced the global tour dates for the “KPop Demon Hunters” Golden World Tour, presented by Mastercard, kicking off in June 2027. With the first tour stops spanning North America, the U.K. and Europe, and additional international dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America regions coming soon, the tour will visit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 20.