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College football’s NIL system could get a luxury tax. That’s progress, not a solution.
By Taylor Hodges,9 days ago
If college football is still the Wild West when it comes to NIL deals and building rosters, high noon is coming up soon. In less than two months, the NCAA transfer portal will open, signaling the start of a shark-like feeding frenzy. We’re already hearing rumors, reports and announcements about players planning to enter the portal or stay at their current schools.